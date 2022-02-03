Dessert Diva’s Gasparilla Grog Bar Recipe

Dessert Diva, Danette Randall, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a delicious treat just in time for the Gasparilla Pirate Festival.

GASPARILLA GROG BARS:



1 cup flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup unsalted butter ( melted)

1 cup brown sugar

½ tsp almond extract

1 egg

1/4 cup rum

zest from 1 small lime

juice from 1 small lime

3/4 cup white chocolate chips (use some semi sweet chips too, if desired)

1/2 cup chopped up dry roasted almonds





Preheat oven to 350

Line a 8×8 pan with parchment paper



In small bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder, and cinnamon- set aside

In large bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar until smooth. Mix in almond extract, egg, and rum. Zest lime into batter, then cut lime in half, and squeeze lime juice into batter. Stir well. Add flour mixture to wet mixture, stir until well combined. Fold in white chocolate chips.

Pour batter into prepared pan. Spread chopped up almonds over top of batter. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until set, and toothpick inserted in center, comes out almost clean. Cool, lift out of pan, and cut into squares. ENJOY!

NOTE- Sprinkle extra cinnamon, and add a little powdered

