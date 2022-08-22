The Dessert Diva Danette Randall appears on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to share some healthier after school snacks: PBJ & Granola Roll Ups; Peanut Butter Chocolate Quesadilla and Fruit Spritzers.

PBJ, GRANOLA ROLL-UPS

1 wheat flour tortilla

1 tbls. crunchy PB

1 tbls. Granola

8-10 fresh raspberries

drizzle honey

add all ingredients to tortilla, roll up, and cut into 5-6 slices..



PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE QUESADILLA

1 flour tortilla

1 tbls. Crunchy PB

Raspberries 8-10

1/4 cup dark or semi sweet chocolate chips



spread peanut butter over tortilla, add Raspberries, add chocolate chips. Fold in half.

Place in non stick pan over medium heat. Do 4-5 minutes on each side until outside is starting to brown, and chocolate is melted.

Cut in half. Enjoy!



FRUIT SPRITZERS

Few cans of sparkling waters any flavor

Small splash lemonade

4 different types (including raspberries from above)

Pour flavored water & splash of lemonade – then add fruit.

Use fun straws & enjoy!