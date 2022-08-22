The Dessert Diva Danette Randall appears on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to share some healthier after school snacks: PBJ & Granola Roll Ups; Peanut Butter Chocolate Quesadilla and Fruit Spritzers.
Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.
PBJ, GRANOLA ROLL-UPS
1 wheat flour tortilla
1 tbls. crunchy PB
1 tbls. Granola
8-10 fresh raspberries
drizzle honey
add all ingredients to tortilla, roll up, and cut into 5-6 slices..
PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE QUESADILLA
1 flour tortilla
1 tbls. Crunchy PB
Raspberries 8-10
1/4 cup dark or semi sweet chocolate chips
spread peanut butter over tortilla, add Raspberries, add chocolate chips. Fold in half.
Place in non stick pan over medium heat. Do 4-5 minutes on each side until outside is starting to brown, and chocolate is melted.
Cut in half. Enjoy!
FRUIT SPRITZERS
Few cans of sparkling waters any flavor
Small splash lemonade
4 different types (including raspberries from above)
Pour flavored water & splash of lemonade – then add fruit.
Use fun straws & enjoy!