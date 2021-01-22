Dessert Diva whips up Buccanneer Bars on BLOOM

Dessert Diva whips up Tampa Bay Buccaneer sweet treat



“Dessert Diva” Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with a sweet treat for Sunday’s big playoff game.

BUCCANEERS BARS

1 cup all purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter (melted)

1 egg

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbls. rum ( I used coconut rum, from Wicked Dolphin distillery)

1/2 cup mini semi sweet chocolate chips ( or regular, chopped up)

1/2 cup peanut butter m&m’s (roughly chopped, the red & orange ones)

1/2 cup plain M&M’s ( red, and orange ones)

1/2 cup chopped macadamia nuts

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut

Red and black sprinkles (if desired)

Preheat oven to 350

Line a 8×8 baking pan with foil or parchment paper, lightly spray with cooking spray

In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt

In a large bowl, cream together brown sugar, and butter. Add in egg. Stir in vanilla extract, and coconut rum, mix until smooth.

Add flour mixture to wet mixture, stir until well combined. Fold in chocolate chips, m&m’s, macadamia nuts, and coconut. Spread mixture into prepared pan. Add a few sprinkles, if desired.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until edges are puffed, and center is set ( mine were done at 22) Let cool, pull out of pan, and cut into 12 bars. ENJOY!

NOTES- Use any type of M&M’s you like. If you prefer to not use rum, just omit it. If you can’t find macadamia nuts, or don’t like them, pecans work great too. I pulled out all the red, and orange m&m’s to make it Buccaneers festive, but you don’t have too.