Dessert Diva: Trail Mix Cookies

Bloom
Dessert Diva Danette Randall shares her delicious recipe for an after school snack — Trail Mix Cookies!

TRAIL MIX COOKIES
1 Cup flour 

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda 

1/4 tsp salt 

2 tsp cinnamon 

1 cup oats ( not instant) 

1/2 cup unsalted butter ( softened) 

1/2 cup brown sugar 

1/4 cup honey 

1 egg 

1 tsp vanilla 

1/2 cup walnuts 

1/2 cup cashews 

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup chocolate chips ( semi sweet or dark chocolate) 

1/2 cup plain m&m’s ( chopped up) 


Preheat oven to 350, make sure to line baking sheets with parchment paper 
In medium bowl, combine first 6 ingredients (dry) set aside 
In large bowl, cream butter, and brown sugar until smooth. Mix in honey, egg, and vanilla  Stir until smooth. Add in dry ingredients, and mix well  Fold in walnuts, cashews, cranberries, chocolate chips, and m&m’s .


Drop by heaping tsp onto baking sheet. Bake for 9-10 minutes, until edges are starting to brown. Take out, leave on pan 5 minutes. Transfer to cooking rack. ENJOY! 
NOTES- You can swap out any nuts you want. Add extras like sunflower seeds, flax seeds, or different dried fruit. 

