Dessert Diva: Strawberry Oatmeal Bars

Just in time for Strawberry season! Dessert Diva Danette Randall shows Bloom host Carissa Galloway how to make Strawberry Oatmeal Bars. Follow @DessertD on Instagram.

STRAWBERRY OATMEAL BARS

2 cups diced strawberries (approx. 15-18 strawberries, depending on size)

1 1/2 tsp corn starch

2 tsp granulated sugar

1 tbls lemon juice

1 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup gluten free flour (I used 1 for 1 gluten free baking  flour)

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

6 tbls. Unsalted butter (melted)

Preheat oven to 375 – line a 8×8 baking pan with parchment paper, with the sides hanging over for easy pulling out of pan.

In a small/ medium bowl, toss strawberries with corn starch, sugar and lemon juice. Set aside.

In large bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, flour, salt and cinnamon. Pour melted butter over top, and stir until all the dry ingredients are moistened. Set aside 3/4 cup of the mixture, for later. Press down the rest of the crumb mixture into prepared pan. Press down firmly. Scatter strawberries over the  mixture. Sprinkle the 3/4 cup of the crumb mixture over top of the strawberries.

Bake for 40-45 minutes, until top is golden, and strawberries are bubbling up. Take out, cool completely. Pull out of pan, slice into 9 bars, dust with powdered sugar (if desired) and serve. ENJOY!

NOTES- you can use regular flour instead of gluten free if you would like. Almond flour works too, if you want gluten free. These are good for dessert, or great for breakfast.

