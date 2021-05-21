Dessert Diva Prepares a Delicious Blueberry Treat

Danette Randall, the Dessert Diva, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with oatmeal blueberry bars, a delicious healthy treat.

OATMEAL BLUEBERRY BARS (gluten free)

2 cups blueberries

1 1/2 tsp corn starch

2 tsp granulated sugar

1 tbls lemon juice

1 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup gluten free flour (I used 1 for 1 gluten free baking flour)

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

6 tbls. Unsalted butter (melted)

Preheat oven to 375 – line a 8×8 baking pan with parchment paper, with the sides hanging over for easy pulling out of pan.

In a small/ medium bowl, toss blueberries with corn starch, sugar and lemon juice. Set aside.

In large bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, flour, salt and cinnamon. Pour melted butter over top, and stir until all the dry ingredients are moistened. Set aside 3/4 cup of the mixture, for later. Press down the rest of the crumb mixture into prepared pan. Press down firmly. Scatter blueberries over the mixture. Sprinkle the 3/4 cup of the crumb mixture over top of the blueberries



Bake for 40-45 minutes, until top is golden, and blueberries are bubbling up. Take out, cool completely. Pull out of pan, slice into 9 bars, dust with powdered sugar (if desired) and serve. ENJOY!

NOTES- you can use regular flour instead of gluten free if you would like. Almond flour works too, if you want gluten free. These are good for dessert, or great for breakfast. You can use frozen blueberries, don’t thaw, just toss with ingredients, frozen. You can cut these into smaller bars if desired, 12 or 16 are nice little squares of this treat.

