Dessert Diva: Gluten Free Spice Pear Cobbler

Bloom
Dessert Diva Danette Randall is in the BLOOM kitchen making Gluten Free Spicy Pear Cobbler with host Carissa Galloway.

GLUTEN FREE SPICY PEAR COBBLER RECIPE

3-4 pears, cored, and sliced ( I used Bartlett)

3 tbls. unsalted butter (melted)

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup almond flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp cinnamon (plus more for dusting on top)

1 1/2 tsp cloves

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup almond milk ( or your favorite milk)

1 tsp almond or vanilla extract (they both work great)

1 egg

Whipped cream or ice cream (if desired)

