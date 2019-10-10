Dessert Diva: Gluten Free Spice Pear Cobbler

Dessert Diva Danette Randall is in the BLOOM kitchen making Gluten Free Spicy Pear Cobbler with host Carissa Galloway.
GLUTEN FREE SPICY PEAR COBBLER RECIPE
3-4 pears, cored, and sliced ( I used Bartlett)
3 tbls. unsalted butter (melted)
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup almond flour
1 tsp baking powder
2 tsp cinnamon (plus more for dusting on top)
1 1/2 tsp cloves
Pinch of salt
1/2 cup almond milk ( or your favorite milk)
1 tsp almond or vanilla extract (they both work great)
1 egg
Whipped cream or ice cream (if desired)