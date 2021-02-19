Dessert Diva Danette Randall celebrates Florida strawberries

Dessert Diva Dannette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with an amazing strawberry lemon squares recipe:



STRAWBERRY LEMON SQUARES

1 cup flour

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp baking powder

½ up unsalted butter (melted)

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 tsp almond extract

zest from 1 lemon

juice from 1/2 lemon

3/4 cup strawberries ( 9-11 roughly chopped)

powdered sugar for dusting



Preheat oven to 350

Line an 8×8 inch pan with parchment paper

In a small bowl, combine flour, salt and baking powder. Set aside

In large bowl, whisk together melted butter and sugar until well combined. Mix in egg and almond extract. Stir in lemon zest, and lemon juice. Add the flour mixture to wet mixture, and stir until just combined. Fold in strawberries.

Transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until starting to turn golden brown, or toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Take out, and dust with powdered sugar immediately. Let cool. Take out of pan, dust with more powdered sugar. Cut into small squarres. ENJOY!

NOTE- if you want to add a glaze on top, just combine a little powdered sugar, and the other half of lemon. Stir until smooth, and pour over squares. This recipe works well with oat flour, or almond flour if you want gluten free.