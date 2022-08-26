President/CEO, National Psoriasis Foundation Leah McCormick Howard, J.D. joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss how stress, anxiety and depression are triggers for psoriasis and what you should do to manage.

