Dementia care facilities are not one size fits all | 4 tips to find the right one

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lisa Skinner, behavioral expert in the field of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, and the author of “Truth, Lies and Alzheimer’s: Its Secret Faces”,
joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to help patients and family members find the right care facility for your loved one.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss