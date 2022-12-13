The 2022 holiday season marks the 75th Anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Also, Toys for Tots was a big part of WFLA’s Kindness Day last year and they will be participating again this year.

Tampa Toys for Tots Coordinator, Sergeant Rufus A. Byrd Jr., and United States Marine, Corporal Julian X. Santos, joined guest host, Farron Hipp, on Bloom, to share Toys for Tots mission and how we can all help.

