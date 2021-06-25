Delicious Watermelon Cucumber Salad

As part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, eligible families can receive as much as $3,600 for each child under the age of 6. The advance tax credit payments will be $3,000 annually per child between the ages of 6 and 17.

The payments are to be made monthly and people can register for the program even if they did not fully file their taxes. The administration launched the website childtaxcredit.gov with details for potential recipients.