Delicious Arugula and Chick Pea Salad Recipe on Bloom

Recipe and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda joins Gayle Guyardo and Bloom with an amazing arugula and chickpea salad.

Arugula & Chickpea Salad





MAPLE DIJON VINAIGRETTE



2 tablespoons honey



2 tablespoons dijon mustard



2 tablespoons maple syrup



1/4 teaspoon candied ginger cinnamon spice (or a pinch of cinnamon)



1/4 cup sherry vinegar



1 teaspoon cherrywood smoked seasoning (or salt and pepper)



1/2 cup sunflower oil







ROASTED CHICKPEAS



1 can chickpeas



1 tablespoon olive oil



1 teaspoon house seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic, onion, smoked paprika)







4 cups arugula



1/4 cup chopped tomatoes



1/4 cup sliced radish



1/4 cup shaved carrots



1/4 cup sliced red onions



1/4 cup crumbled feta



1/4 cup walnuts











Preheat oven to 400 degrees.







MAKE MAPLE DIJON VINAIGRETTE



Add all vinaigrette ingredients to a mason jar. Screw on lid and vigorously shake until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.







PREPARE CHICKPEAS



Drain and rinse chickpeas, then add to a rimmed baking sheet. Using paper towel, dry the chickpeas (this will help make the chickpeas crispy.) Add oil and house seasoning to the chickpeas and make sure everything is evenly coated. Bake chickpeas in oven for 30-40 minutes. Every 10 minutes, give the baking sheet a shake to move the chickpeas all around for even cooking. Remove from oven and set aside until ready to assemble.



ASSEMBLE



Drizzle some dressing in the bottom of a large salad bowl. Add arugula, chickpeas, tomatoes, radish, carrots, onions, walnuts and feta. Drizzle with more vinaigrette and serve.



