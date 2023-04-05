Decluttering can help reduce stress in several ways. Experts say when you declutter, and you remove physical items from your living space that are not necessary or are causing chaos, it helps create a more organized and calming environment.

So by decluttering you can reduce feelings of stress and feelings of being overwhelm.

A cluttered space can make it difficult to focus on tasks at hand, as your attention is constantly pulled in different directions. By decluttering, you create a more focused environment, which can help reduce stress and increase productivity.

Kirsten Fishe the Founder & CEO of Imagine Home Organization shared with Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom that decluttering creates a sense of accomplishment, which can boost your mood and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

Fisher shared easy ways to jump start declutting for Bloom viewers.

