Business Owner faces multiple challenges (Supply Chain, Cost of Goods, Manpower, Competitive Pricing and UNCERTAINTY), and now more than ever many need to focus on leadership.

Rolfe Arnhym the Chair of VISTAGE FLORIDA joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how he is also using his program to help special ops military members transition into civilian life.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



