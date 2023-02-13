Many experts believe the nation is regressing to pre-pandemic support/awareness levels, and now more than ever people need help.

Mental Health Educator, Natasha A. Pierre joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to talk share mental health myths that can sideline people who need help.

Pierre says there are myths that people hang on to that don’t serve those struggling with mental health issues.

“People are faking mental illness for attention is a myth that people hang on to that is not true.”, said Pierre.

She went on to say “there is a mentally ill look, and that’s not true either.”

Pierre also say that people fear that those struggling with mental illness are dangerous and believes that is a myth as well.

Pierre says it’s important for each individual to choose the treatment that is best for them.

If you have a crisis 741741 is 24 hour Crisis Text Line.

