There is so much information out there about diets – what you should and shouldn’t do, what’s true and what’s not. It can be hard to know where to start. Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to weed out and debunk diet myths.

FACT OR MYTH?

EATING BEFORE BEDTIME MAKES YOU FAT SOME SUGARS ARE WORSE THAN OTHERS COFFEE IS NOT GOOD FOR YOU CARBS MAKE YOU FAT EVERYONE SHOULD EAT A GLUTEN FREE DIET

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.