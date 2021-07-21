Debunk Fitness Myths and Become The Superhuman You’ve Always Wanted to Be

Bestselling author, Dr. John Jaquish, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to discuss how fitness may be the most failed human endeavor, and how exercise science missed obvious principles that when enacted will turn you into the superhuman you always wanted to be.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.