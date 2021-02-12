Debbie Allen Talks Prioritizing Herself After Pre-Diabetic Diagnosis

Debbie Allen Talks Prioritizing Herself After Pre-Diabetic Diagnosis on BLOOM with Gayle Guyardo.

The dance legend and actress is stepping up for Type 2 diabetes in Bayer’s campaign to raise awareness about its connection to kidney disease.

