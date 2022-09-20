Death Doula, and End of Life Educator at Loyal Hands, at Ashley Johnson, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how she helps families deal in times of crisis.



With more than a decade in the death care industry, Johnson launched Loyal Hands End-of-Life consulting agency.



The agency provides proficient doulas assisting the dying and their families to feel more confident and connected during the end-of-life process.



Death Doulas provide a wide range of holistic services including emotional, physical, spiritual, mental, and practical support, and are alongside the families from the initial diagnosis through bereavement.

