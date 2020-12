Popular WFLA and WTTA News Anchor Josh Benson joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about changes to this years Kindness Day at News Channel 8. This year the community can come together in a safe way to donate non perishable foods, Toys, Teddy Bears and blood.

Kindness Day 2020 is Friday December 11th in the visitor parking lot of WFLA and WTTA, located at 200 South Parker Street, Tampa, Florida 33606. Drive through drop off options are safely coordinated.