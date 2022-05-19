Severe food allergies & dietary restrictions are more common than one might think and they can make those suffering from them feel very alienated when it comes to food.



Food is a part of so much of what we do, communally: parties, birthdays, sleepovers, school events, etc. It’s important to make food inclusive.



Brooke Navarro the Co-Founder & CEO, of Without A Trace Foods joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how common severe food allergies are & the alienating effects they bring.



She also shared tips for parents raising children with severe food allergies and her own personal journey that she calls “A Day in the Life: How My Lifelong Battle Against Food Allergies Inspired My Startup”.

