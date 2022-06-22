David Kessler, known as the world’s foremost expert on grief and loss joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to manage grief in light of the recent mass shootings



His experience with thousands of people on the edge of life and death has taught him the secrets to living a happy and fulfilled life, even afterlife’s tragedies.



He is the author of six books, including the new bestselling book, Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief.



He coauthored two books with Elisabeth Kubler Ross, including On Grief and Grieving updated her 5 stages for grief.

