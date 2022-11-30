Presenting Powerfully’s Debbie Lundberg joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how to deal with difficult situations and people over the holidays.

Here are tips from Debbie:

-Remember that most people are addressing you based on how they feel about themselves. If you keep that in mind, you will not necessarily get tremendously defensive. If you forget that, you will likely take it very personally. We are people, so each person, will take things personally. It is also each person who can handle things well during difficult times. When something or someone is difficult, first think about what else is going on around them, or in the situation before reacting, as you want to respond, not react.

-Verbalize and vocalize, and believe, that people have the right to feel how they feel. Arguing, or debating feelings, it’s going to make a difficult situation more intense.

-Embrace an implore your emotional intelligence, and look past what is happening to think about the outcome of what is occurring. Think about what is best for the situation or the person, over being right.

-Be willing to be accountable for what you may have done or not done, said or not said, that contributed to the difficulty. Once you owned that, you can move freely into discussions about changing what has happened. You want to be present and look toward the future, rather than getting stuck in the past where you can’t change anything!

