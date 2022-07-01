The Miami Herald recently reported on an alarming story of an unlicensed Florida man performing life threatening cosmetic surgeries.

The PPP’s mission is to ensure physician-led care for all patients and to advocate for truth and transparency regarding healthcare practitioners. Patients deserve to know what type of health professional is operating on them.

Dr. Carmen Kavali is a member of P-P-P or Physicians for Patient Protection – a non-profit physician-led advocacy group concerned with care for all patients. Dr. Kavali joins the nationally syndicated health and wellness show bloom, to share his success story.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514;