Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD a Nutrition and wellness expert and registered dietitian and wellness expert, and the Co-Author of Sugar Shock, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the cons related to drinking energy drinks.

Cassetty told Guyardo “they contain excessive caffeine and added sugar. The excessive caffeine can contribute to arrhythmias, headaches, anxiety, and high blood pressure.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages caffeine intake for kids under 12 and for those between 12-18, the advice is to consume no more than 100 mg/day. (Energy drinks may contain more than 400 mg.)

Cassetty went on to say “energy drinks should not be mixed with alcohol. Doing so can make you feel less intoxicated and more energized, even though you’re impaired.”

She said “this is a dangerous combination that can also raise the risk of binge drinking because the effects of caffeine can mask the depressive effects of alcohol, so you may be more likely to drink more.”

