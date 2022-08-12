Allison Jacobs a hair model and busy from from the Tampa Bay Area who was picked to be a contestant in the NBC reality TV series, Dancing with Myself, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how she continues to have a positive outlook despite being diagnosed with a serious medical condition.

@allison.jacobsss on TikTok

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



