Rob Kenney the Creator of the “Dad, How Do I?” YouTube channel joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with more about his popular Youtube channel that teaches kids important life lessons.

He told Guyardo, “My channel went viral in May of 2020, and I now have over 4 million subscribers. I have been called the Internet’s dad, although that is a title that I would not claim for myself.”

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

