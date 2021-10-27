Paul Webb, a 68-year-old man now on a more than 2500 mile trek from San Diego to Tampa to raise money for the Challenged Athletes Foundation, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about his mission to help others.
Cycling for Charity | A 68-year-old man embarks on a more than 2500 mile trek
