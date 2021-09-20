The author of “Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare & Market-Based Medicine”, Dr. Deane Waldman, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss how a market-based health care system with safety net can work for all Americans. In Curing the Cancer in U.S. Health Care, Dr. Deane Waldman delivers an eye- opening look at health care today including the shocks he experienced while caring for thousands of children with heart problems.

Dr. Waldman studied and trained at Yale, Chicago Medical School, Mayo Clinic, Northwestern, Harvard, and Anderson Graduate Schools.

In his interview he shares how Americans can save money and restore their freedom to choose our healthcare.

