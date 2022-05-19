The Doctors are in and with May being National Pet Month, it is a perfect time to check in with your favorite Nat Geo WILD’s Vets. Dr. Ferguson and Dr. Hodges of Critter Fixers: Country Vets as well as Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder of Heartland Docs, DVM will be available to to answer all your questions about caring for your pets.



Critter Fixers: Country Vets follows a bustling veterinary clinic in rural Georgia treats animals of all shapes and sizes. On the May 21st episode of Critter Fixers, Dr. Ferguson and Dr. Hodges have their hands full with a litter of French bulldog puppies, a goat in need of a blood transfusion, and a donkey with an injury they’ve never seen before. They also perform high-stakes surgery on a cat’s tongue, treat a baby duckling, give aid to a chicken with double bumblefoot and help a chinchilla who is under the weather.



Best friends and vet school classmates, Dr. Terrence “T” Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges, join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how they partnered to open Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital.



Almost 20 years later, the hospital has expanded to two locations and treats over 20,000 animals every year.

