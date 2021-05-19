Critter Fixers: Country Vets are back!

100 miles south of Atlanta, Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson are two longtime friends who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital. Together with their loving staff, Drs. Hodges and Ferguson treat and care for over 20,000 patients. Between emergency visits to the office, and farm calls throughout rural Georgia – the Critter Fixers are constantly bombarded with unique cases you only see in the country.

Gayle Guyardo catches up with Drs. Hodges and Ferguson on Bloom to find out what is in store for Season 2.

