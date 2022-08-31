Diana Patton, Esq, Confidence Expert™ joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with “5 Critical Steps To Staying FIT Over 50”:



1. Develop a Consistent Daily Practice & Say Goodbye to Perfection. It’s important to set aside dedicated time, no matter what happens, especially in the morning, to a practice that will help you stay fit – in your mind, body, and spirit. This could be a combination of activities (exercise, mediation, prayer, journaling, reading, and repeating affirmations). It’s critical to drop the “perfection” mindset and adopt the “consistency” mindset instead. That’s because there will be days, especially if you have young children and work full time, where you will need to modify your practice. It’s important to simply have a routine that you will stick to … it may not be 100% but remain committed to doing what you can. This increases your confidence when you stick to the commitments you make to yourself.



2. Eat Mostly From the Ground: It likely goes without saying that most of the food you eat should come directly from the ground. It’s important to realize that if it’s packaged, comes from a factory or a box, or comes from an animal, you should minimize as much as possible. It’s not that you can’t eat these other foods, it just should be minimal.



3. It’s More Spiritual Than You Think – The Physical Follows. It’s important to recognize that your body will follow whatever the mind says to do. That’s why it is important to have consistent daily practice. As a former college athlete, I understand that I can push my body to whatever limits my mind says to do. Of course, as you age, you’ll need to alter your physical practice – I prefer yoga, and because I practice yoga, I can do CrossFit.



4. Look Around, Who’s Around You Most – That’s Your Reflection! We are a reflection of the top five people we hang around most. So, if the people you hang around are not dedicated to developing a daily practice, eating mostly from the ground, or deep into the spiritual side of things, you will not be either. Our tribe dictates our behavior, often. So, it’s critical to check the people you hang around the most.

5. Surrender, Let it Go! Finally, what I believe is the most critical factor is forgiveness, surrender, and letting stuff go. When we hold on to grudges, shame, guilt, and a desire for revenge, it shows up on our face, and it stays in our bodies, and stops us from taking risks and being confident – in turn, the pounds begin to add up, especially as we age. It’s critical to let it go … and surrender all that is holding you back. This will help you have better relationships.

