Personal Chef, Debra Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with different ways to cook cauliflower.

Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower – Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

1 tablespoon turmeric

1 tablespoon kosher salt

6 peppercorns

¼ cup plain yogurt

Coconut oil

Directions:

Fill a stockpot ½ way with water.

Add the turmeric and salt and peppercorns, bring to a boil.

Turn off the heat and submerge the entire head of cauliflower into the pot.

Leave the cauliflower in the mixture for 20-30 minutes.

Remove the cauliflower from the pot and cut off the flowers or cut int 1 inch thick steaks.

Rub the cauliflower with yogurt then drizzle with oil.

Roast the cauliflower in a 400 degree oven or air fryer and cook till golden brown, approximately 10 minutes.

Roasted Tomatoes with Cauliflower Feta – Serves 4 – 6

Ingredients:

2 pints grape tomatoes

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

7 oz block feta cheese

5 cloves of garlic, peeled and halved

8 oz spinach roughly chopped

2 cups cauliflower florets in bite size pieces

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

¼ cup thinly sliced basil

2 tablespoon minced parsley

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Spray a 3 quart baking dish with nonstick spray.

Place the tomatoes, feta, and garlic in the baking dish and drizzle with half the oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Place in preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes.

Place 2 cups of water into a saucepan and bring to a boil.

Add a pinch of salt.

Add the cauliflower to the boiling water and boil for 2 minutes.

Add the spinach then remove from the heat.

Drain the cauliflower and spinach.

Remove the tomato mixture from the oven, raise the temperature to 450 degrees.

Add the cauliflower and spinach to the tomato mixture and place back in the oven for 10 minutes.

Mix feta mixture and smash the tomatoes.

Toss all the ingredients together.

Add the remaining seasoning and basil and parsley.

Serve at once.

Buffalo Cauliflower – Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

Cauliflower

1 pound of cauliflower florets cut into 1 ½ inch pieces

1 tablespoon oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

Nonstick spray

Buffalo Sauce:

¼ cup coconut oil

½ cup hot sauce

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 teaspoon soy sauce (optional)

2 teaspoon cider vinegar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Toss the cauliflower florets in the oil, season with salt and pepper then place on a baking sheet.

Sprinkle with panko then spray with nonstick spray,

Place the baking sheet on the center rack in the oven and cook till golden brown approximately 20 minutes.

Add all the ingredients for the buffalo sauce to a medium bowl and whisk to incorporate.

When cauliflower is golden brown, remove from the oven and toss with the sauce.

Serve with Ranch Dressing or Blue Cheese Dressing on the side.

