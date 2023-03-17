Today is St. Patrick’s Day and it’s a good time to remember that you don’t have to be Irish or find a four leaf clover in order to be lucky.

Psychic Therapist, Spiritual Teacher, and the Author of “The Secret That’s Holding You Back”, Vincent Genna, joined Guest Host, Farron Hipp, on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about creating your own luck in life.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.