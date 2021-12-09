Created Outreach Heads Into Strip Clubs and Massage Parlors Across Tampa Bay to Rescue Human Trafficking Victims

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom rides along with teams of volunteers and a human trafficking survivors as part of Created Tampa’s Club Outreach mission.



The women stop by 8 strip clubs and massage parlors across Tampa Bay where some of the women there are working against their will.



Club management at many of the establishments are willing to allow the teams into the dressing room to create a relationship with dancers there, so they can help women who are not there of their own free will.



Created Tampa offers emergency housing, long term housing and job training for women who want to escape the sex industry.



The relationship between Created and the clubs are trusted ones. The teams bring gifts and are allowed to stay in the dressing room for short periods of time to show their support for the women.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.