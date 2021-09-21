Created Cuisine trains Human Trafficking Survivors to work in Culinary Industry

Created Cuisine a top catering company in Tampa Bay is working to help human trafficking survivors find work in the culinary industry.



The training program is about a lot more than just employment, it’s about helping women find a purpose and passion in life.



In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated talk show Bloom heads to The Art Institute in Tampa where Create Cuisine works and trains women in a professional kitchen for major events happening across Tampa Bay.

