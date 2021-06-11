Created Cuisine Catering Company is on Frontlines To Stop Human Trafficking

Created Cuisine is one of the most exquisite catering company in Tampa Bay, and then next time your hire them to provide food for you next gathering, you will be helping in the fight against human trafficking in Tampa Bay.

Top chefs from the catering company with a purpose join Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom Kitchen with light and refreshing summer salad recipes sure to wow crowds at your next party.

Created Cuisine is operated under the training and supervision of Chef Clyde Tanner, Created Board Member and Director of Culinary at the Art Institute of Tampa, and Chef Jesse Layman, food consultant and VP of Sales and Marketing for Sparrow Lane. Created Cuisine’s menu is inspired by the recipes of Created Board Member, Sung Lee Hochhausler.

