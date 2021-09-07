Creamy and Delicious Ice Cream that’s just 50 Calories a Cup

Each four-ounce serving of D’Lites Ice Cream is only 50 calories, keto friendly, low in carbs and sugar. It is also Weight Watchers friendly, each four-ounce serving is approximately 2 WW points.



In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go” airing weekdays on Bloom, host Gayle Guyardo stops by the D’Lites Emporium in South Tampa, 1906 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629, to interview small business owner Tessa Somerset to find out more about this delicious treat.



