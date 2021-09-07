Creamy and Delicious Ice Cream that’s just 50 Calories a Cup

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each four-ounce serving of D’Lites Ice Cream is only 50 calories, keto friendly, low in carbs and sugar. It is also Weight Watchers friendly, each four-ounce serving is approximately 2 WW points.

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go” airing weekdays on Bloom, host Gayle Guyardo stops by the D’Lites Emporium in South Tampa, 1906 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629, to interview small business owner Tessa Somerset to find out more about this delicious treat.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss