According to a recent study, women have a lower chance of receiving bystander CPR and even a lower chance of survival. Emergency Medicine Physician, Dr. Marina Del Rios, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with some insight on these findings

