COVID Weight

Experts say that acknowledging our COVID-19 mental health trauma can help us not only lose those pandemic pounds, but keep them off for good.

Joining Gayle Guyardo on Bloom is Liz Dickinson and Shannon Shearn, CEO and COO of Relish Life, to share how your mental health is linked to your weight.

