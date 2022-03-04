Covid Has Major Impact On Recruiting College Athletes

Covid had a huge impact on recruiting for student athletes.



Joey Grant, Founder of GMTM “game time” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with insights on what families can do to raise their athlete’s profile and get noticed.

