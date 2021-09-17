Covid-19 Vaccine Education Campaign Underway

Following the FDA’s approval of the first Biologics License Application (BLA) for a COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech), there is a push to reiterate the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines on the market.

The CDC recently issued additional guidance on booster shots – or “third shots” of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) .

The manufacturers of all three COVID-19 vaccines have released data showing a strong antibody response from booster shots.

Dr. Ada Stewart joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to answer questions about who is eligible for these shots and when they should get them.

