Researchers estimate about 10% of COVID-19 patients become “long haulers”, according to a recent article from The Journal of the American Medical Association.

The term “long hauler” is broadly used to characterize those whose symptoms persist or develop outside the initial viral infection.

Paul Caruso from Undersea Oxygen joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about a fundraiser to help more people get treatment for lingering symptoms from the Covid-19 virus.