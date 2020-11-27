Covid 19 causing spikes in hair loss

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elvira Wright, DPh, FAARM, ABAAHP is a Doctor of Pharmacy, registered in three states, including North Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Dr. Wright holds a Certification as a Fellow of Anti-Aging, Regenerative Medicine and American Board Anti-Aging Health Practitioner. Wright runs, Wright Aesthetics in Tampa Bay, Florida which offers the latest advancements in hair restoration, anti-aging, health, and wellness treatments. She joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about why people are losing hair during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss