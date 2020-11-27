Covid 19 causing spikes in hair loss

Elvira Wright, DPh, FAARM, ABAAHP is a Doctor of Pharmacy, registered in three states, including North Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Dr. Wright holds a Certification as a Fellow of Anti-Aging, Regenerative Medicine and American Board Anti-Aging Health Practitioner. Wright runs, Wright Aesthetics in Tampa Bay, Florida which offers the latest advancements in hair restoration, anti-aging, health, and wellness treatments. She joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about why people are losing hair during the Covid-19 pandemic.