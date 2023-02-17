Cove Behavioral Health holds an annual gala to help people battling substance abuse and mental illness. The Co-Chair of the Cove Gala Committee, Autumn Etheredge, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the event.

The Gala is happening Saturday, February 18th at 6:30pm at JW Marriott Tampa Water Street.

