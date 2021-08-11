Corn Hole Tournament for ALS

The Tiki Cove, in Land O’ Lakes is hosting a Cornhole Tournament for ALS on August 15th from 1-5 PM.

The outdoor event is located at 2700 Land O’ Lakes Blvd, Land O’ Lakes, Fl. 34639.

The event will raise money for local care services, resources, and research provided by the ALS Association Florida Chapter.

Joining Gayle Guyardo on Bloom is from the ALS Association Florida chapter is Gary Dassatti, an ALS Advocate and Volunteer, and Samantha Schneider, the Regional Development Manager, to share how we can all get involved with this fun event for an important cause.

