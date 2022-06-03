In the wake of the horrific elementary school shooting in Texas, the worst since the Sandy Hook shooting in CT, experts say our minds are reeling as to what could possess someone to do something so hateful.



At the close of Mental Health Awareness month, we need to continue our wellbeing throughout the year so that we manage our own symptoms of frustration and anger and learn how to handle it when it is happening around us.





As a clinical psychologist that works closely with families, Dr. Monica Vermani knows coping mechanisms that work for both youth and adults who are dealing with sadness, fear, and anger.



Dr. Vermani is a Clinical Psychologist and the author of A Deeper Wellness: Conquering Stress, Mood, Anxiety and Traumas and Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to manage extreme sadness in the wake of any traumatic event.



As one of Canada’s highest-rated clinical psychologists, Dr. Monica Vermani provides a multi-faceted treatment approach in treating adolescents and adults suffering from trauma/abuse, mood, anxiety, substance addictions, and other related conditions and disorders, as well as family and couples therapy.



She employs a dynamic range of techniques and evidence-based treatment modalities, including psychotherapy, Cognitive Behavior Therapy, (CBT), Mindfulness Meditation, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprogramming (EMDR).



Dr. Vermani believes that good mental health doesn’t just happen, that it deserves the same time, attention, understanding, and effort as our physical wellbeing.



Dr. Vermani’s latest book, A Deeper Wellness, and its companion online A Deeper Wellness Life Lessons mental health program provide the tools to create a deep, authentic sense of wellness and wellbeing.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



