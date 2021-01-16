Coping with mental illness during pandemic

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The mental and emotional impact of the coronavirus is being felt by adults and children across the nation.  Mental health expert Natasha Pierre joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to share ways emerge with our physical and mental health intact

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss