Cool Summer Dish for Hot Summer Days

Get ready for delicious artichoke garbanzo as The Food Whisperer, Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joins Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom Kitchen with yet another amazing recipe (see below).

Artichoke Garbanzo Gluten Free Recipe

1 14 Oz Can Artichoke Heart Quartered, Drained

1 15.5oz Can Garbanzo Beans, Drained

¼ C Red Onion, Small Dice

½ Sm Bu Parsley, Chopped

1 Tsp Sea Salt

½ Tsp Bl Pepper

¼ C Raw Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

1. Drain Beans And Artichoke Hearts And Place Together In Medium Bowl

2. Prep Onion And Parsley And Add To The Bean Mixture.

3. Sprinkle Salt, Pepper, Vinegar And Olive Oil Over Ingredients.

4. Toss To Mix, Let Sit 20 Minutes And Serve.

Options: Add 2-4 Oz Goat Cheese (No Longer Vegan Step 3), 2 Sm Roma Tomato Diced (Step 2), ½ Red Bell Pepper Diced, 2 Green Onion Including White Part, And/Or Fresh Thyme, Oregano Or Basil.

As Seen In The Real Language Of Food, Constructive Recipes For A Healthier You By Adrienne Falcone Godsell.

